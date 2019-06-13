Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP submits queries on Armenian woman's attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have submitted written queries to the interior minister after an Armenian woman was stabbed in İstanbul last month, left-wing news site Gazete Duvar reported on Wednesday, June 12, according to Ahval.

HDP lawmaker Hüda Kaya submitted a series of written inquiries in parliament to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in connection with the woman from Armenia, who was attacked on May 31 in the Samatya district of Istanbul.

Fellow HDP deputy Garo Paylan, a Turkish lawmaker of Armenian descent, also brought up the attack in parliament on Wednesday, asking why the assailants, who had committed a hate crime, had not been caught.

The woman, identified as Arpine T., was hospitalised after masked men stabbed her at the entrance to her house in Samatya. The two men told the woman the attack was only the beginning, according to reports. Arpine T., who had moved to Istanbul from Armenia, is relocating back to Armenia, the newspaper said.

The written queries included questions whether work had been done to identify the attackers and to prevent similar attacks, and how many people who targeted Armenians’ homes have been arrested.

Historically one of the most significant ethnic minorities in Turkey, the current Armenian population of 50,000 to 70,000 is a fraction of the number that lived in the Ottoman Empire before expulsions and the Genocide began in 1915. The fate of the country’s Armenians is still one of the most controversial topics in Turkey, whose government denies that a genocide took place.