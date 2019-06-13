Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP submits queries on Armenian woman's attack
June 13, 2019 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have submitted written queries to the interior minister after an Armenian woman was stabbed in İstanbul last month, left-wing news site Gazete Duvar reported on Wednesday, June 12, according to Ahval.
HDP lawmaker Hüda Kaya submitted a series of written inquiries in parliament to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu in connection with the woman from Armenia, who was attacked on May 31 in the Samatya district of Istanbul.
Fellow HDP deputy Garo Paylan, a Turkish lawmaker of Armenian descent, also brought up the attack in parliament on Wednesday, asking why the assailants, who had committed a hate crime, had not been caught.
The woman, identified as Arpine T., was hospitalised after masked men stabbed her at the entrance to her house in Samatya. The two men told the woman the attack was only the beginning, according to reports. Arpine T., who had moved to Istanbul from Armenia, is relocating back to Armenia, the newspaper said.
The written queries included questions whether work had been done to identify the attackers and to prevent similar attacks, and how many people who targeted Armenians’ homes have been arrested.
Historically one of the most significant ethnic minorities in Turkey, the current Armenian population of 50,000 to 70,000 is a fraction of the number that lived in the Ottoman Empire before expulsions and the Genocide began in 1915. The fate of the country’s Armenians is still one of the most controversial topics in Turkey, whose government denies that a genocide took place.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Lake Sevan a top destination for travelers Lake Sevan in Armenia is included in the list of the 5 best resorts that are popular for summer holidays among Russians.
Militants launch big assault to expel Syrian army from SW Idlib The militants began their attack by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the town of Qasabiyah.
Armenia improves standing in Global Peace Index Armenia was ranked 118th among 163 countries in the 2019 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace.
Pallone challenges barriers to U.S.-Artsakh travel and communication We must remain committed to strengthening the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, removing barriers to dialogue, he said.