Armenia's Lake Sevan a top destination for travelers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lake Sevan in Armenia is included in the list of the 5 best resorts in the CIS countries, which are popular for summer holidays among Russian tourists, analytical agency TurStat reveals.

The ranking also includes the Burabay resort in Kazakhstan, Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, Lake Naroch in Belarus and the Absheron resorts in Baku on the Caspian Sea coast.

Visa-free entry, knowledge of the Russian language and the hospitality of the locals, inexpensive relaxation, tasty local food and fruits are cited as the main advantages of summer holidays in the CIS countries.

The agency said earlier that Armenia is among the top 20 countries preferred for travel by Russian tourists for 2019. tourist trips to Armenia have increased by 19% to 94,000 in the first three months of 2019 against the same period last year.