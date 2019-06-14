Russia bombs militant base with coordinates from Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force resumed their bombing campaign over the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, June 13 after taking a brief hiatus to negotiate a short-lived ceasefire with their Turkish partners, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a field report from the nearby Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force, with coordinates from their Turkish partners, launched the attack on the western countryside of Idlib, where the militants make up the largest force in the region.

No further details were provided.

While Turkey and Russia are backing two different sides in this war, they do occasionally trade intel and carry out joint patrols in northern Syria.

However, Russia has recently upped its pressure on Turkey to separate the opposition and militants in the northwestern governorates of Syria.

Turkey has been somewhat reluctant to do so because a large number of fighters in the Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo, and Hama governorates are militants that are allied with the Free Syrian Army (FSA).