First-ever Armenian-language TV station launches in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's first Armenian-language television station, Luys TV, has hit the airwaves, according to the journalist spearheading the project, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

“Every Friday night, for the first time in Turkey we're broadcasting news in Western Armenian,” said Aram Kuran, the station's chief, referring to one of the two branches of the Armenian language.

“We also have live broadcasts two days a week,” he told Anadolu Agency, adding that they hope to expand the program schedule.

The station's team started work on Luys TV - meaning "light" in Armenian - nearly two years ago, Kuran explained.

The station will include news items from Turkish agencies translated into Armenian, as well as spotlights on politics, fashion, culture, contemporary issues, and music and programs for children, he added.

Most of the programs will be in Armenian, he explained, but some will be in Turkish as well.

National Turkish broadcaster TRT has also given the station access to its archive, including documentaries on minorities, he said.