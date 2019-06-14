// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

First-ever Armenian-language TV station launches in Turkey

First-ever Armenian-language TV station launches in Turkey
June 14, 2019 - 15:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's first Armenian-language television station, Luys TV, has hit the airwaves, according to the journalist spearheading the project, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

“Every Friday night, for the first time in Turkey we're broadcasting news in Western Armenian,” said Aram Kuran, the station's chief, referring to one of the two branches of the Armenian language.

“We also have live broadcasts two days a week,” he told Anadolu Agency, adding that they hope to expand the program schedule.

The station's team started work on Luys TV - meaning "light" in Armenian - nearly two years ago, Kuran explained.

The station will include news items from Turkish agencies translated into Armenian, as well as spotlights on politics, fashion, culture, contemporary issues, and music and programs for children, he added.

Most of the programs will be in Armenian, he explained, but some will be in Turkish as well.

National Turkish broadcaster TRT has also given the station access to its archive, including documentaries on minorities, he said.

Related links:
Ermenihaber.am. Թուրքիայի առաջին հայկական հեռուստաալիքն արդեն եթերում է
Hurriyet Daily News. First Turkish-Armenian TV station launched
 Top stories
Armenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarksArmenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarks
Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.
Armenia's Movses Abelian named UN Under-Secretary-GeneralArmenia's Movses Abelian named UN Under-Secretary-General
Movses Abelian brings to the position over 25 years of experience in conference and management affairs.
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victimsArmenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
"We should be resolute about condemning denigration of victims and justification of heinous crimes," the Minister said.
Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in BrusselsArmenian, Azerbaijani leaders talk Karabakh in Brussels
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5
OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Hidden brain signals behind working memory identified Making a specific type of brain pattern last longer improves short-term memory in rats, a new study finds.
Israeli jets hit Gaza "after rocket fire into Israel" The seminary was empty at the time of the attack as students had left to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath with their families.
Assange to face extradition hearing in 2020 Ben Brandon said the case "related to one of the largest compromises of confidential information in the history of the United States".
Iran denies tankers attack in Gulf of Oman Iran dismissed as "baseless" accusations that it carried out twin attacks that left two tankers ablaze in the Gulf of Oman.