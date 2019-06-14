Assange to face extradition hearing in 2020
June 14, 2019 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A British court has set a date early next year for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face a U.S. extradition attempt over his role in revealing classified government and military information, ABC reports.
Ben Brandon, a British lawyer representing the US Government, told a court hearing on Friday, June 14 that the case "related to one of the largest compromises of confidential information in the history of the United States".
US officials are seeking to prosecute Assange under the Espionage Act, blaming him for directing WikiLeaks' publication of a huge trove of secret documents that disclosed the names of people who provided confidential information to American and coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Judge Emma Arbuthnot set a full extradition hearing for February 25, 2020. It is expected to last about five days.
Assange asserts that he is a journalist with First Amendment protections and is fighting the extradition attempt.
He was too ill to attend a recent hearing and appeared at Friday's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link from prison, during which he was quoted as saying "175 years of my life is effectively at stake".
"It is important that people aren't fooled into believing that WikiLeaks is anything but a publisher," Assange said.
Assange also complained that he has not yet received the full US indictment against him because his lawyers are not allowed to give him documents and can only send him papers through the mail.
Judge Arbuthnot said the paperwork only arrived Thursday and that "no one" has had a chance to fully read it.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
First-ever Armenian-language TV station launches in Turkey Turkey's first Armenian-language television station has hit the airwaves, according to the journalist spearheading the project.
Two-hour "dose" of nature significantly boosts health, study finds The finding is based on interviews with 20,000 people in England about their activity in the previous week.
Armenia climb nine notches in latest FIFA ranking Armenia have climbed nine notches to take the 97th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published on June 14.
Brain disease linked to lychee toxins kills almost 50 children in India 47 children have died in northern India over the past three weeks from a brain disease that has been linked to toxins in lychees.