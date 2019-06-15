Russian air force bombs militant high command meeting in Syria's Idlib
June 15, 2019 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force bombed a militant high command meeting in the Idlib Governorate this week, the Arabic language service of the Sputnik News Agency reported, according to Al-Masdar News.
The report said the Russian Air Force, along with their Syrian partners, bombed Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s high commandas they were meeting in the Idlib Governorate town of Taftanaz.
In particular, the Russian Air Force bombed the militant commanders inside the Taftanaz Airport, which was captured by the militants in 2013.
On Thursday, June 13, a military source in the Hama Governorate said the Russian Air Force was given coordinates of a militant site by their Turkish partners.
Sputnik did not specify if this was the bombing; however, it is very likely that Turkey notified the Russian Air Force of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham meeting.
Despite their disagreements about the Idlib operation, Turkey and Russia still share intel on the movements of certain terrorist groups operating in northwestern Syria.
