Israel unveils new Trump settlement in Golan Heights

PanARMENIAN.Net - A special cabinet meeting was held to honour U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement in May that the United States recognised Israeli sovereignty over it, Sputnik says.

“We are proud to set up a settlement that will pay tribute to our great friend. We will continue developing the Golan Heights for the benefit of its Jewish and non-Jewish population,” Netanyahu said.

​The community will be named Ramat Trump, or Trump Heights. Previously, it was reported that Ramat Trump will be home to 120 families, both secular and religious. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony.

Israel took control of the Golan Heights in the 1967 war and formally annexed it in 1981, in a move that, however, has never been recognised internationally.

​​On 25 March 2019 US President Donald Trump officially recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The move was described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “historic”.