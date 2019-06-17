Israel unveils new Trump settlement in Golan Heights
June 17, 2019 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A special cabinet meeting was held to honour U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement in May that the United States recognised Israeli sovereignty over it, Sputnik says.
“We are proud to set up a settlement that will pay tribute to our great friend. We will continue developing the Golan Heights for the benefit of its Jewish and non-Jewish population,” Netanyahu said.
The community will be named Ramat Trump, or Trump Heights. Previously, it was reported that Ramat Trump will be home to 120 families, both secular and religious. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony.
Israel took control of the Golan Heights in the 1967 war and formally annexed it in 1981, in a move that, however, has never been recognised internationally.
On 25 March 2019 US President Donald Trump officially recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The move was described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “historic”.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Postcard dedicated to Council of Europe cancelled in Armenia A postcard with one stamp dedicated to the Council of Europe was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.
Armenia Defense Minister visits border positions Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on June 15 visited a number of Armenian military bases along the country’s border.
Armenia determined to built country with European standards: FM The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that they get many positive reactions from the donor community.
Rat infestation plagues town in New Zealand A beachside New Zealand suburb has become infested with hordes of unwelcome guests: large, writhing rats.