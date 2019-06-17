Mouse study discovers enzyme that prolongs life
June 17, 2019 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New research in mice uncovers a previously unknown "pathway toward healthy aging." A circulating protein from the blood of young mice led to health improvements and visible signs of rejuvenation when researchers gave it to aging mice, Medical News Today.
As well as hair loss, wrinkles, and lessening mobility, less visible, underlying bodily changes also characterize the aging process.
One of these changes is the loss of a kind of "fuel" that keeps the body healthy — the so-called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD).
NAD plays key roles in metabolism, DNA repair, and overall aging and longevity. With time, however, aging cells find it harder to produce energy, in general, and NAD, in particular.
But, in the energy-making process comes another critical player — an enzyme called eNAMPT. New research finds that taking eNAMPT from the blood of younger mice and giving it to older mice boosts NAD levels and staves off aging.
The findings appear in the journal Cell Metabolism. Dr. Shin-ichiro Imai, Ph.D., who is a professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the senior author of the study.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Postcard dedicated to Council of Europe cancelled in Armenia A postcard with one stamp dedicated to the Council of Europe was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.
Armenia Defense Minister visits border positions Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on June 15 visited a number of Armenian military bases along the country’s border.
Armenia determined to built country with European standards: FM The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that they get many positive reactions from the donor community.
Rat infestation plagues town in New Zealand A beachside New Zealand suburb has become infested with hordes of unwelcome guests: large, writhing rats.