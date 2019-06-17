// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Postcard dedicated to Council of Europe cancelled in Armenia

June 17, 2019 - 17:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A two-sided postcard with one stamp dedicated to the Council of Europe was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The central part of the postage stamp depicts the facade of the headquarters of Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France as well as the slogan “Our Rights. Our Freedoms. Our Europe.” The right part of the postage stamp depicts the logo of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe and the official logo of the organization. The bottom left part of the postcard depicts the inscriptions “Council of Europe” and “Our Rights. Our Freedoms. Our Europe” written in the Armenian language.

The reverse of the postcard depicts the headquarters of the Council of Europe and the bilingual inscription “Our Rights. Our Freedoms. Our Europe”.

The postcard was cancelled by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian.

