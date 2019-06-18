Militant ambush leaves Syrian soldiers dead in northern Latakia
June 18, 2019 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed on Monday, June 17 when a group of militants snuck behind enemy lines to carry out an ambush in northern Latakia, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a source in Latakia, the militants made their way to the hills surrounding Al-Haffa, where they later ambushed a Syrian Army unit.
At least 7 Syrian Army soldiers were killed during the ambush near Al-Haffa, the source told Al-Masdar.
Following the ambush, the militants quickly retreated north in order to evade a confrontation with the Syrian Army reinforcements that arrived on the scene.
