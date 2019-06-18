// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Militant ambush leaves Syrian soldiers dead in northern Latakia

Militant ambush leaves Syrian soldiers dead in northern Latakia
June 18, 2019 - 10:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were killed on Monday, June 17 when a group of militants snuck behind enemy lines to carry out an ambush in northern Latakia, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a source in Latakia, the militants made their way to the hills surrounding Al-Haffa, where they later ambushed a Syrian Army unit.

At least 7 Syrian Army soldiers were killed during the ambush near Al-Haffa, the source told Al-Masdar.

Following the ambush, the militants quickly retreated north in order to evade a confrontation with the Syrian Army reinforcements that arrived on the scene.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Jihadist ambush kills 7 Syrian soldiers behind enemy lines in northern Latakia
 Top stories
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Turkish divestment bill passes California Assembly
Militants beat back Syrian army’s attempted advance in Latakia
U.S. hits Julian Assange with 18 charges in new indictment
Theresa May to resign as UK Prime Minister
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Ameriabank starts issuing OTP-enabled cards Ameriabank is now issuing OTP-enabled cards without the PIN mailers, the bank revealed Tuesday, June 18.
Armenia’s population expected to dwindle to roughly 2 mln in 2100: UN Armenia’s population will dwindle to a little more than 2 million in 2100 from today’s almost three million.
Artsakh welcomes efforts to establish direct ties with U.S. "We believe [the statement] will become a signal that the isolation of Artsakh is unacceptable," Ani Sargsyan said.
Scientists achieve powerful anti-cancer substance breakthrough Chemists at Harvard University, working with researchers at Eisai, have totally synthesized E7130, from the halichondrin class.