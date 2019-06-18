EU to provide €13 mln to support tourism development in Armenia
June 18, 2019 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will provide €13 million to support the development of tourism in the northern Armenian provinces of Shirak, Lori and Tavush, the head of the EU delegation to the country,Piotr Switalski, told reporters Tuesday, June 18.
The ambassador said he hopes the project, set to be implemented with the government, will kick off in October-November of the current year.
“Half a million euro will be allocated to [the construction of] a winter sports center in Shirak,” Switalski said.
Within the project, small businesses will get grants to help develop the industry, he added.
