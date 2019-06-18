Tehran says Iran, Russia will bolster economic cooperation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday, June 18 that the economic meeting between Iran and Russia should be taken as a "golden opportunity" to further strengthen ties and cooperation, IRNA reports.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 15th Iran-Russia joint economic commission meeting, Ardakanian emphasized that the economic meeting has been mainly focused on fostering mutual economic and commercial cooperation.

He added that a big Russian delegation comprised of 300 officials and business persons attended the meeting to discuss avenues to broaden economic cooperation and foster cultural ties between North Caucasus region and Iranian provinces.

Referring to the 15th joint economic commission meeting between Iran and Russia that kicked off on June 16 in Tehran, Ardakanian said the gathering was held in the form of 13 expert-level working groups in transport, energy, agriculture, tourism and health.

Describing the unilateral sanctions re-imposed on Iran by the US as "unfair", he said, "We are looking for opportunities out of these sanctions."

Due to its exceptionally strategic geographical location, he said, the Islamic Republic of Iran is connected to 15 neighboring countries.

"Iran enjoys huge opportunities to promote ties with its neighboring countries," Ardakanian said.

Both countries are looking forward to expanding full-scale mutual cooperation, Ardakanian said adding that the two countries are determined to turn threats into opportunity.