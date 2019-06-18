Tehran says Iran, Russia will bolster economic cooperation
June 18, 2019 - 18:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday, June 18 that the economic meeting between Iran and Russia should be taken as a "golden opportunity" to further strengthen ties and cooperation, IRNA reports.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 15th Iran-Russia joint economic commission meeting, Ardakanian emphasized that the economic meeting has been mainly focused on fostering mutual economic and commercial cooperation.
He added that a big Russian delegation comprised of 300 officials and business persons attended the meeting to discuss avenues to broaden economic cooperation and foster cultural ties between North Caucasus region and Iranian provinces.
Referring to the 15th joint economic commission meeting between Iran and Russia that kicked off on June 16 in Tehran, Ardakanian said the gathering was held in the form of 13 expert-level working groups in transport, energy, agriculture, tourism and health.
Describing the unilateral sanctions re-imposed on Iran by the US as "unfair", he said, "We are looking for opportunities out of these sanctions."
Due to its exceptionally strategic geographical location, he said, the Islamic Republic of Iran is connected to 15 neighboring countries.
"Iran enjoys huge opportunities to promote ties with its neighboring countries," Ardakanian said.
Both countries are looking forward to expanding full-scale mutual cooperation, Ardakanian said adding that the two countries are determined to turn threats into opportunity.
Top stories
Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Partner news
Latest news
"Puppy dog eyes" have evolved to help bond with humans Researchers think there is a reason for this -- with dogs evolving new muscles to help bond with humans.
Facebook launches global cryptocurrency called Libra Libra is being touted as a means to connect people who do not have access to traditional banking platforms.
Marriage rate grows, divorce rate drops in Armenia 6097 marriages we registered in Armenia in the first five months of 2019, up by 521 against the same period last year.
Ameriabank starts issuing OTP-enabled cards Ameriabank is now issuing OTP-enabled cards without the PIN mailers, the bank revealed Tuesday, June 18.