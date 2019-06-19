Syrian army readies for next large-scale assault in country's northwest

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to launch the next major assault in northwestern Syria after scoring a small advance earlier this month, AL-Masdar News reports.

According to a field source, thousands of soldiers have been deployed to the northwestern countryside of the Hama in the last two weeks, including units from the 9th Division’s Shock Troops and 14th Special Forces Division.

The source said the Syrian Army will not only attempt to retake the areas they lost in northwestern Hama, but also, push east of Kafr Naboudeh in a bid to secure the aforementioned town.

The Syrian Army previously lost the hilltop of Tal Malah and the nearby town of Jibeen after the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a surprise offensive at the axis.

As a result of these losses, the main road between the Christian towns of Mhardeh and Sqaylabiyeh were cutoff.

Retaking these two areas in northwestern Hama is currently a high priority for the Syrian Army’s High Command as both Mhardeh and Sqaylabiyeh remain susceptible to attacks by the militants.