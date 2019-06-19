Syrian army readies for next large-scale assault in country's northwest
June 19, 2019 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to launch the next major assault in northwestern Syria after scoring a small advance earlier this month, AL-Masdar News reports.
According to a field source, thousands of soldiers have been deployed to the northwestern countryside of the Hama in the last two weeks, including units from the 9th Division’s Shock Troops and 14th Special Forces Division.
The source said the Syrian Army will not only attempt to retake the areas they lost in northwestern Hama, but also, push east of Kafr Naboudeh in a bid to secure the aforementioned town.
The Syrian Army previously lost the hilltop of Tal Malah and the nearby town of Jibeen after the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a surprise offensive at the axis.
As a result of these losses, the main road between the Christian towns of Mhardeh and Sqaylabiyeh were cutoff.
Retaking these two areas in northwestern Hama is currently a high priority for the Syrian Army’s High Command as both Mhardeh and Sqaylabiyeh remain susceptible to attacks by the militants.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia will soon start producing gold bars “We will also get to buy gold in our national currency, as foreign currency poses risks,” Artur Javadyan said.
"Game of Thrones" prequel filming begins The world of Westeros is back in the spotlight as filming for the "Game of Thrones" prequel is underway.
EU supports solar power plant project in Vayots Dzor The event is one of many EU initiatives on energy efficiency within EU Sustainable Energy Week in 2019.
U.S. House passes amendment on aid to Artsakh "We want to thank Congressman Cox for his leadership in ensuring continued U.S. aid for Artsakh," said Raffi Hamparian.