Syrian Air Force resumes campaign over Hama and Idlib
June 19, 2019 - 17:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) resumed their campaign over the northwestern region of Syria, a source said, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the source, the Syrian Air Force carried out several airstrikes over the Hama and Idlib governorates on Tuesday, June 18 afternoon, hitting a number of militant targets in the process.
The source added that the Syrian Air Force and their Russian partners made the decision to halt their airstrikes over northwestern Syria as part of an attempt to win favor with Turkey.
Turkey has blamed the Syrian military for the flare-up violence in northwestern Syria. In turn, the Syrian government has accused Turkey of protecting the militant groups.
