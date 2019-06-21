Georgia parliament speaker resigns after clashes in Tbilisi
June 21, 2019 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on Friday, June 21, a day after violent protests outside the parliament building rocked Tbilisi, the ruling Georgian Dream party’s secretary general Kakha Kaladze said, according to Reuters.
Hundreds of people, both protesters and police officers, were injured in the clashes, some of them seriously, as demonstrators pushed against lines of riot police, threw bottles and stones, and grabbed riot shields, drawing a tough response.
They had been protesting over a visit to the parliament by a Russian lawmaker.
No Armenian citizens were hurt in the course of clashes between police and protesters in Tbilisi on June 20-21, the Armenian embassy in Georgia reveals.
No Armenian citizens were among the detained either, the embassy said.
As many as 240 people were hurt in the process.
