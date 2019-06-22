Syrian Air Force destroys militant base in western Aleppo
June 22, 2019 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) reportedly carried out an attack on a militant base in western Aleppo on Friday, June 21, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Air Force bombed a base belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham near the town of Muhandiseen.
The report said the Syrian Air Force heavily damaged the base, a nearby vehicle maintenance facility, and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham checkpoint near Muhandiseen in western Aleppo.
During the attack on the vehicle maintenance base, the Syrian military reported that at least three pick-up trucks and one armored vehicle were destroyed.
The Syrian Air Force has recently stepped up their airstrikes in western Aleppo following a string of attacks that were carried out by the militants.
Photo. Reuters
