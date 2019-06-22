Cancer survivors could have lower odds for dementia
June 22, 2019 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers have found more evidence of a puzzling phenomenon: Older adults who survive cancer seem to be somewhat protected against dementia.
A number of studies in recent years have found that cancer survivors have a relatively lower risk of developing Alzheimer's.
The new research adds another layer. It shows that even before their diagnosis, older adults who go on to develop cancer have an edge when it comes to memory performance.
Among the older Americans who were tracked for 16 years, those who developed cancer typically had sharper memory skills -- both before and after the diagnosis -- than those who remained cancer-free.
Researchers said it all supports the theory that some of the biological processes that contribute to cancer may actually protect against dementia.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and take measures when necessary.
Serj Tankian supports sisters who killed abusive dad in self defense Serj Tankian has expressed support for the sisters who killed their father after he "raped and abused them throughout many years."
NASA has a new mission to study the Sun NASA has approved their latest mission to study the Sun, dubbed PUNCH: The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere.
Syrian Air Force destroys militant base in western Aleppo The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) reportedly carried out an attack on a militant base in western Aleppo.