Iran "will respond firmly" to any U.S. threat: media
June 22, 2019 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran said on Saturday, June 22 it would respond firmly to any U.S. threat against it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, amid escalating tension between Tehran and Washington over the shooting down of an unmanned U.S. drone by the Islamic Republic.
On Thursday, an Iranian missile destroyed a U.S. Global Hawk surveillance drone. Tehran said the drone was shot down over its territory and Washington said it had occurred in international airspace.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of the U.S. drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.
Iran has vowed to defend its borders, says Reuters.
“Regardless of any decision they (U.S. officials) make... we will not allow any of Iran’s borders to be violated. Iran will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told Tasnim.
Worries about a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted despite Trump saying that he has no appetite to go to war with Iran. Tehran has also said it is not seeking a war but has warned of a “crushing” response if attacked.
A senior Arab diplomat said the sharply increased tensions would further harm the crisis-hit Middle East region.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and take measures when necessary.
Serj Tankian supports sisters who killed abusive dad in self defense Serj Tankian has expressed support for the sisters who killed their father after he "raped and abused them throughout many years."
NASA has a new mission to study the Sun NASA has approved their latest mission to study the Sun, dubbed PUNCH: The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere.
Syrian Air Force destroys militant base in western Aleppo The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) reportedly carried out an attack on a militant base in western Aleppo.