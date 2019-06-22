Human brain taking tiny naps throughout the day
June 22, 2019 - 15:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you've ever felt your eyelids droop for just a fraction of a second during some mundane task — like staring at a computer screen or driving down the highway — you've experienced a phenomenon known as "microsleep," ScienceAlert says.
Discover Magazine's blog The Crux recently spotlighted the experience, which happens when key parts of the brain switch off for a few seconds at a time. This means that, while you're not quite asleep, you're certainly not awake either.
"It's sort of like being a zombie for a few brief moments — sans the whole 'eating human flesh' part," Megan Schmidt wrote for the blog. "And usually, people don't realize it's happening to them."
And while this can happen to anyone, the sleep-deprived are consistently most at risk.
Neuroscientist and sleep expert Matthew Walker previously told Business Insider that "the shorter your sleep, the shorter your life."
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a traffic research and safety organization, around 16.5% of fatal car crashes in the US are caused by microsleep.
One of the biggest disasters involving microsleep, reports Discover Magazine, is the 2009 crash of AirFrance Flight 447 that resulted in 228 deaths. Once investigators listened to recordings from the plane, they found the captain complaining that he was running on just an hour of sleep.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and take measures when necessary.
Serj Tankian supports sisters who killed abusive dad in self defense Serj Tankian has expressed support for the sisters who killed their father after he "raped and abused them throughout many years."
NASA has a new mission to study the Sun NASA has approved their latest mission to study the Sun, dubbed PUNCH: The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere.
Syrian Air Force destroys militant base in western Aleppo The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) reportedly carried out an attack on a militant base in western Aleppo.