Construction workers unearth 68 million years old triceratops fossils
June 22, 2019 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Several weeks ago, construction workers digging near a Denver, Colorado, retirement home made a startling discovery: dinosaur bones, CNN reports.
Paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science quickly got to work identifying the partial skeleton found in Highlands Ranch, a short drive south of Denver.
Now, they say it was an adult triceratops buried in the bedrock -- and the fossils were 68 million years old.
"It's always exciting to get a call about possible fossils, and I can't wait to share more details as we continue to dig," Tyler Lyson said, according to the museum's press release.
"Finds like this, while relatively rare, are a great reminder of how dynamic our planet is and how much more there is out there to discover."
Believe it or not, Denver is a fossil hotspot, especially when it comes to triceratops.
In 2017, horned dinosaur fossils were uncovered at Thornton, a Denver construction site, and were revealed to belong to a triceratops relative, the torosaurus.
Ever wonder why the Colorado Rookies sport a Barney lookalike as their mascot? Back when Coors' Field was under construction, an unidentified fossil was discovered there, too.
Scientists say the possibility of unearthing more fossils runs very high.
