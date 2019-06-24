Syrian military sends reinforcements to Hama for upcoming offensive
June 24, 2019 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) elite Tiger Forces have allegedly sent reinforcements to the Hama countryside this past week, Sputnik reports.
Citing a field correspondent in northern Hama, the report said the new reinforcements were likely an indication that the Syrian Army was preparing to launch a new attack in the governorate.
The Sputnik correspondent said the Syrian Arab Army will likely strike the jihadist defenses in the coming hours, as they attempt to isolate the Idlib Governorate.
In the past three days, many villages and towns in northern and northwestern Hama have witnessed an increase in violence, despite repeated attempts by Turkey and Russia to ease tensions in this northwestern governorate.
A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar last week that the military was preparing to launch a new ground assault in the Kafr Naboudeh countryside.
The source said the Syrian military is looking to secure the town, while also expelling the jihadist rebels from these territories in northwestern Syria.
