Christian minority to get transport minister post in Kurdistan cabinet

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leaders of the Christian minority in the autonomous Kurdistan Region have reached an agreement with the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to be given a ministerial post in the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, said the candidate on Saturday, June 22, according to Kurdistan 24.

Earlier in the day, the regional Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani met with minority representatives, including leaders from the Turkmen, Chaldean, and Assyrian communities in Erbil, to discuss their participation in the new KRG government.

Kurdistan 24 has learned that Ano Jawhar Abdoka is the candidate that will secure the post of Minister of Transport and Communications.

“We have been assured by Barzani in his meetings that our rights will be secured in the new government cabinet,” Abdoka told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday evening.

The Kurdistan Region held parliamentary elections on Sept. 30, with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) winning 45 seats. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Gorran Movement came in second and third place with 21 and 12 seats, respectively.

The autonomous region has a unicameral parliamentary legislature with 111 seats, with five quota seats each reserved for Turkmen and Christian parties and one seat specifically set aside for a member of an Armenian party.