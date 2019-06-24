Georgia: 2020 parliament vote to be held under proportional system
June 24, 2019 - 13:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020 should be held under a proportional system, the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, said on Monday, June 24, RFE/RL reports.
Ivanishvili said that no threshold for parties should be applied during the elections.
Changing the electoral system from a mixed to a proportional system from 2020 was one of the demands of thousands of demonstrators who have taken to the streets of the Georgian capital since June 20.
Protest leaders have said that the rallies would continue until their wider demands were met, including a call for the interior minister to step down, the release of those arrested on the first night of protests, and the punishing of law enforcement officers who used violence against the crowd.
