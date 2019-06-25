Syrian military says uncovered arms cashe left behind by militants
June 25, 2019 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military uncovered a large cache of weapons that were left behind by the militants that used to control a region of southwestern Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian military uncovered the weapons cache while combing through the southwestern countryside of Damascus and nearby Al-Quneitra Governorate.
The items that were found included Israeli-made grenades, landmines, IEDs, various types of ammo, anti-tank landmines, and communication devices, in addition to a pickup truck stolen from a state establishment.
The source said engineering units also carried out a controlled detonation of a number of IEDs and landmines that the militants had planted in farmlands.
