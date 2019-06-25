Drinking coffee could help you lose weight: study

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coffee drinkers, rejoice – a new study has found your favourite caffeinated drink might be the key to losing weight, Yahoo News reports.

Researchers found coffee might help the body to burn calories.

It does this through stimulating certain fat cells – known as brown adipose tissue – into releasing their energy.

The study, conducted University of Nottingham scientists, used thermal imaging to monitor participants’ brown fat reserves.

Drinking coffee had a positive effect on the cells’ ability to generate heat, burning energy in the process.

Our body has two different types of fat cells: brown cells and white cells.

The brown fat cells primarily burn energy, while the white fat cells are there to store energy.