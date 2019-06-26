Armenian boxer now named No. 1 in new WBO ranking
June 26, 2019 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian Armenian boxer Erik Bazinyan has been ranked the first in the super middleweight category unveiled by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).
WBO recently published its monthly ranking of boxers in various weight categories.
"Hard work pays off. Big fights are coming," said Bazinyan in an Instagram post.
In early May, Bazinyan beat Alan Campa Mexico to defend his NABA and NABO (North American Boxing Organization) Super Middleweight Titles in a 10-round fight.
