Kim Kardashian launching her own shapewear line
June 26, 2019 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kim Kardashian West, whose forays into make up, fragrance, and reality TV have made her a multimillionaire mogul is taking on yet another business: shapewear, USA Today reports.
The social media maven took to Twitter to inform her more than 61 million followers that she's launching Kimono Solutionwear, which she says will offer a wide range of tones and sizes.
"Finally I can share with your guys this project that I have been developing for the last year,'' Kardashian, who has Armenian roots, wrote. "I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.''
The pieces, ranging in size from XXS to 4XL, will be available in nine shades. And Kardashian also revealed that her husband Kanye West sketched the Kimono logo.
The Kardashians have raked in millions with the multiple businesses spun off in the wake of their reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians.'' Earlier this year, Forbes declared that Kylie Jenner, the family's youngest sister at 21, had become the youngest self-made billionaire ever thanks to her make up company Kylie Cosmetics.
