// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian launching her own shapewear line

Kim Kardashian launching her own shapewear line
June 26, 2019 - 13:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kim Kardashian West, whose forays into make up, fragrance, and reality TV have made her a multimillionaire mogul is taking on yet another business: shapewear, USA Today reports.

The social media maven took to Twitter to inform her more than 61 million followers that she's launching Kimono Solutionwear, which she says will offer a wide range of tones and sizes.

"Finally I can share with your guys this project that I have been developing for the last year,'' Kardashian, who has Armenian roots, wrote. "I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.''

The pieces, ranging in size from XXS to 4XL, will be available in nine shades. And Kardashian also revealed that her husband Kanye West sketched the Kimono logo.

The Kardashians have raked in millions with the multiple businesses spun off in the wake of their reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians.'' Earlier this year, Forbes declared that Kylie Jenner, the family's youngest sister at 21, had become the youngest self-made billionaire ever thanks to her make up company Kylie Cosmetics.

Related links:
USA Today. Watch out Spanx: Kim Kardashian is launching her own shapewear line
 Top stories
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Maine lawmaker with Armenian roots to run for Congress seat
Sleep apps cause anxiety and insomnia: expert
Pompeo announced that USA is ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions
Marijuana use among baby boomers rose tenfold over decade
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian libraries sending books, magazines to Library of Congress "The U.S. Embassy is proud to facilitate all kinds of unique cultural exchanges with Armenia," it said.
George Martin says "Chernobyl" should win a truckload of Emmys If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood,” Martin wrote on Twitter.
Armenia, Russia sign deal to supply nuclear fuel to Metsamor NPP Amendments to the base contract will ensure that all the Armenian NPP will be provided with fresh nuclear fuel.
IVF in older women linked to higher breast cancer risk: study Giving birth after assisted reproduction aged 40-plus is linked to a 65% higher chance of breast cancer diagnosis.