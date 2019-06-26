Armenia, Russia sign deal to supply nuclear fuel to Metsamor NPP

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian nuclear fuel will be supplied to the Armenia's Metsamor nuclear power plant in 2019-2020 as a corresponding contract has already been signed, the press service of the TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom reports.

The company said the amendments to the base contract will ensure that the Armenian NPP will be provided with fresh nuclear fuel.

At the same time, the new agreement will allow replenishing the reserve at the power plant site, which will increase the reliability of fuel supply to the reactor.

"We take into account, among other things, the ongoing work on extending the service life of the only nuclear power unit, which temporarily limits electricity production," said Oleg Grigoriev, TVEL Senior Vice-President for Commerce and International Business.

In February, Rosatom delivered a turbo-generator to the Armenian nuclear power plant, the company said then.

That was the second turbine generator supplied to the NPP in the town of Metsamor as part of the project to extend the service life of the plant.