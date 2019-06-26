// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian Air Force launches first strikes near Idlib city

June 26, 2019 - 16:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force carried out their first airstrikes near Idlib city on Wednesday, June 26, marking the first time that they have targeted the area in June, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military report, the Russian Air Force targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham south of Idlib city and near the Idlib Central Prison.

The Russian Air Force also targeted a number of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sites in the southwestern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

In addition to the Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Air Force heavily targeted both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions near the key hilltop of Tal Malah.

