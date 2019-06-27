Ameriabank, Naghashyan Solutions team up to promote online business (video)
June 27, 2019 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank and Naghashyan Solutions have teamed up for a joint offer to benefit legal entities and individual entrepreneurs alike.
Businesses that are planning to open an online store, can get a ready-made design solution with a fast and simple integration of Ameriabank's vPOS (Virtual POS Terminal) payment instrument.
The e-commerce solution allows you to run an online store without much technical knowledge and to accept online payments with local and international cards such as Arca, Visa and MasterCard through the bank's vPOS payment instrument.
The e-commerce platform also offers pre-developed and dedicated design solutions for websites, including responsive design for different screens.
In order to open an online store, customers can apply online or visit any branch of Ameriabank.
Within Ameriabank's cooperation with Naghashyan Solutions, customers buying the service by December 31 and using the bank's vPOS tool will get:
- a Visa Business or MasterCard Business payment card without annual service fee,
- Ameria Online banking system for up to 2 users, without annual service fee.
Customers using the Bank's vPOS payment instrument will be able to get a credit line.
- on the basis of circulation of transactions made at least six months after the online store was launched,
- in the event of submitting of relevant documents (reference, statement, other) to Ameriabank if they have circulation of card or non-cash transactions in another bank.
Top stories
Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran warns U.S. against "repeating mistake" of violating borders "Iran's reaction will be stronger if they repeat their mistake of violating our borders," Larijani said.
Mkhitaryan welcomes fans to Armenia ahead of UEFA U-19 Championship (video) Henrikh Mkhitaryan is inviting everyone to Armenia for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
Spain battling massive wildfire amid scorching heat wave Around 10,000 acres of forest and other vegetation were affected by the fire near Tarragona in northeast Spain.
New postage stamp celebrates 100th anniv. of Yerevan State University A postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of YSU was cancelled by HayPost CJSC.