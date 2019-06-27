Syrian army allegedly attacked Turkish military convoy in Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) allegedly attacked a Turkish military convoy as it was leaving northwestern Hama, the pro-militant Hama Media Office reported, according to Al-Masdar News.

The media group released a picture showing smoke in front of a Turkish military vehicle near their observation post in the town of Sheir Magher.

Previously, it was reported that the Syrian Arab Army had shelled the Turkish observation post area, but no was harmed.

Two weeks ago, the Syrian Army hit a Turkish observation post near the town of Morek which resulted in the hospitalization of three Turkish Army soldiers.

Turkey vowed to retaliate against the Syrian Arab Army if their troops come under attack by the latter in the future.