New postage stamp celebrates 100th anniv. of Yerevan State University
June 27, 2019 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan State University was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC on Thursday, June 27.
TWwith nominal value of AMD 220 and printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs, the stamp was authored by lecturer of Ijevan branch of Yerevan State University Levon Lachikyan.
The postage stamp depicts the main building of the Yerevan State University as well as the monument of Sahak Partev and Mesrop Mashtots standing in front of it.
The logo dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan State University stands at the bottom right corner of the postage stamp.
The postage stamp was cancelled by Minister of High-Tech Industry Arshak Hakobyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan, Acting Rector of Yerevan State University Gegham Gevorgyan, Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan, and the President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan. Yerevan State University was founded by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the first Republic of Armenia adopted on May 16, 1919. The official opening ceremony of the University was held on January 31, 1920 in Alexandrapol (now Gyumri). The university was moved to Yerevan in 1920. Up to now Yerevan State University has had around 130 thousand graduates and currently around 16.200 students study at 19 faculties, 4 institutes and the Ijevan Branch.
