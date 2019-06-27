Iran warns U.S. against "repeating mistake" of violating borders
June 27, 2019 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's parliamentary speaker has warned the United States against violating the country's borders, cautioning such a move would draw a "stronger" reaction than the downing of a U.S. drone a week ago, Al Jazeera reports.
In comments carried by Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency on Thursday, Speaker Ali Larijani said the shootdown of the unmanned aerial vehicle was "a good experience for them to avoid any aggression".
"Iran's reaction will be stronger if they repeat their mistake of violating our borders," Larijani said.
Tehran said the Global Hawk surveillance drone was in its territory when it was shot down by a surface-to-air missile on June 20. Washington rebuffed that claim, saying the aircraft was in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz when it was hit.
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered retaliatory attacks on Iranian installations over the incident - which marked the first direct Iranian-claimed attack on U.S. assets amid an escalating crisis between the two powers - before calling them off at the last minute.
Trump later said too many people would have died had the attacks gone ahead.
Also on Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that Trump was mistaken in thinking a war between their countries would not last long.
"'Short war' with Iran is an illusion," Zarif wrote on Twitter a day after Trump said he did not want a war with Iran but warned that if fighting did break out, it "wouldn't last very long".
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Mkhitaryan welcomes fans to Armenia ahead of UEFA U-19 Championship (video) Henrikh Mkhitaryan is inviting everyone to Armenia for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
New postage stamp celebrates 100th anniv. of Yerevan State University A postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of YSU was cancelled by HayPost CJSC.
Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo show in Japan Following successful runs in London and Paris, Guler's works will be exhibited at an 800-year-old Tofukuji temple.
Syrian army allegedly attacked Turkish military convoy in Hama The Syrian Arab Army allegedly attacked a Turkish military convoy as it was leaving northwestern Hama.