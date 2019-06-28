HPV vaccine could reportedly help eliminate cervical cancer
June 28, 2019 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV) may eliminate cervical cancer, according to a study published Wednesday, June 26 in the journal The Lancet, CBS says.
Researchers who reviewed 65 studies in 14 high-income countries found that since the vaccine was introduced in 2006, there has been a “substantial” decrease in HPV infections and related conditions.
They found that the two HPV types that cause 70 per cent of cervical cancers, known as HPV 16 and HPV 18, were significantly reduced after vaccination — by 83% among girls aged 13 to 19 and by 66% among women aged 20 to 24.
HPV is a common virus that’s spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the leading cause of cervical cancers and can cause five other types of cancers, including anal, penile, vaginal, vulvar and oropharyngeal (mouth and throat).
The reduction of these infections is “a first sign that vaccination could eventually lead to the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem,” the study’s lead author, Mélanie Drolet, an epidemiologist at Laval University in Canada, said in a statement.
As a result of the study, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted Wednesday to recommend that the HPV vaccine be given to both boys and girls and men and women up to age 26. The panel also recommended adults ages 27 through 45 who had not been vaccinated to make shared decisions with their doctor.
The ACIP recommendations won’t be official until they’re approved by the CDC director, CNN reported.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Young Armenian judoka named European champion in Warsaw Armenian judoka Susanna Stepanyan (40 kg weight category) has become the European champion among juniors.
Mkhitaryan welcomes fans to Armenia ahead of UEFA U-19 Championship (video) Henrikh Mkhitaryan is inviting everyone to Armenia for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
New postage stamp celebrates 100th anniv. of Yerevan State University A postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of YSU was cancelled by HayPost CJSC.
Erdogan to open Ara Guler photo show in Japan Following successful runs in London and Paris, Guler's works will be exhibited at an 800-year-old Tofukuji temple.