Syrian army storms key hilltop to reopen supply line in Hama
June 28, 2019 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Just one day after several failed attacks by the militants in northwestern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army took the initiative and stormed the key hilltop of Tal Malah, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army began the day by storming the Jaysh Al-Izza’s defenses at the western axis of Tal Malah and the nearby town of Jibeen.
Thus far, no advances have been reported by the Syrian Arab Army.
The primary goal of recapturing Tal Malah and Jibeen has to do with reopening the imperative roadway that links the two government strongholds of Mhardeh and Al-Sqaylabiyeh.
Earlier this month, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza launched a surprise attack on Tal Malah and Jibeen, resulting in the subsequent capture of these sites.
The militant assault on these sites caught the Syrian Army off guard as they were primarily concentrated on the Kafr Naboudeh front.
