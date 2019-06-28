Abkhazia shuts border checkpoint with Georgia
June 28, 2019 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Abkhazia has closed its border checkpoint with Georgia, local media reveal, citing protests in Tbilisi and Zugdidi, a city in the Samegrelo Region of Western Georgia, as the reason behind the decision.
"Mass demonstrations are held throughout Georgia, which is provocative. Demonstrations are held in Zugdidi as well, which is located close to the border", Georgia Today cited Abkhazian media as saying.
At this stage, it is not clear when the government of Abkhazia is going to open the border.
