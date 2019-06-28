// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Intense clashes continue in northwestern Syria's Hama

June 28, 2019 - 17:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack on the key hilltop of Tal Malah Friday, June 28, striking the militant defenses from the eastern part of the Mhardeh-Sqaylabiyeh Road, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Arab Army is reportedly engaged in a fierce battle with the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at the western flank of Tal Malah and the nearby town of Jibeen.

No advances have been reported thus far.

The Syrian Arab Army has been trying to retake Tal Malah for over two weeks now; however, all of their attempts have been repelled by the militant forces.

At the same time, the Syrian Army is heavily shelling Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions at the towns of Al-Latamnah, Latmeen, Zakat, Kafr Zita, and Arba’een in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

