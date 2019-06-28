Intense clashes continue in northwestern Syria's Hama
June 28, 2019 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack on the key hilltop of Tal Malah Friday, June 28, striking the militant defenses from the eastern part of the Mhardeh-Sqaylabiyeh Road, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Arab Army is reportedly engaged in a fierce battle with the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham at the western flank of Tal Malah and the nearby town of Jibeen.
No advances have been reported thus far.
The Syrian Arab Army has been trying to retake Tal Malah for over two weeks now; however, all of their attempts have been repelled by the militant forces.
At the same time, the Syrian Army is heavily shelling Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions at the towns of Al-Latamnah, Latmeen, Zakat, Kafr Zita, and Arba’een in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, Azerbaijan swap prisoners The International Committee of the Red Cross has facilitated the exchange of prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
New study claims social media can improve your mental health Facebook is just a scapegoat for societal woes and may improve your mental health, according a to new study.
Armenia confirms commitment to carry out tasks within NATO mission The Armenian Minister of Defense confirmed the country's commitment to carry out tasks within the mission.
Canadian warship gets "warm welcome" from Chinese fighter jets Two Chinese fighter jets buzzed a Canadian warship in the East China Sea in what Chinese media called a "warm welcome."