Turkish politician faces 17 years for "insulting" Erdogan
June 29, 2019 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hundreds gathered at Istanbul's main court on Friday, June 28 to support an opposition politician who faces 17 years in prison for a series of tweets criticising the government, AFP reports.
Canan Kaftancioglu, who heads the secular Republican People's Party (CHP)'s Istanbul branch, is accused of "insulting" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish state in tweets posted between 2012 and 2017.
The supporters gathered outside the court chanted "Down with fascism" and held signs reading "We are thirsty for justice".
Kaftancioglu's tweets include an insult directed at Erdogan, and criticism of the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was hit by a tear gas grenade during the mass "Gezi Park" protests of 2013.
She is also accused of "terrorist propaganda" for quoting a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been fighting a bloody insurgency against the state since 1983.
Her supporters say another tweet, in which she appeared to deny the Armenian genocide, was fake and had been created to smear her.
Kaftancioglu was a key figure in the campaign to elect Ekrem Imamoglu, the new CHP mayor of Istanbul -- whose landslide victory this week marked the first significant defeat for Erdogan since he took power in 2003.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Diabetes drug could be the key to aggressive breast cancer The diabetes drug metformin changes stem cancer cells in a way that makes them easier to target with a new form of treatment.
Cyprus parliament ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The parliament of Cyprus has ratified the deal signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017.
OSCE welcomes release of detainees by Armenia, Azerbaijan OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Miroslav Lajčák has welcomed the release of prisoners by Armenia and Azerbaijan.