Diabetes drug could be the key to aggressive breast cancer
June 29, 2019 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New research finds that the diabetes drug metformin changes stem cancer cells in a way that makes them easier to target with a new form of treatment. The findings could help treat triple-negative breast cancer, which is particularly aggressive, Medical News Today reports.
Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer that often results in a poor outlook for people who receive a diagnosis for it.
Most forms of breast cancer depend on hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone, for growth and spread. Therefore, targeting these hormone receptors offers an often successful avenue for treatment.
However, unlike these more widespread forms of breast cancer, triple-negative cancers lack all three hormone receptors: the estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
As a result, doctors find this form of cancer particularly difficult to target and treat. Triple-negative breast cancers make up approximately 12% of all cancers, and in the United States, this form of cancer is twice as likely to occur in black women than white women.
Recent studies have pointed to cancer stem cells as a potential target in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. Cancer stem cells seem to be key for the formation and advancement of triple-negative tumors.
Now, researchers may have found a way to weaken these cells and make tumors more vulnerable to treatment.
Specifically, a team led by Jeremy Blaydes, a reader in Cancer Cell Biology at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, found that the diabetes drug metformin changes the metabolism of cancer stem cells, making them easier to target by a new form of treatment.
Blaydes and colleagues detail their findings in the journal Carcinogenesis.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Turkish politician faces 17 years for "insulting" Erdogan The supporters gathered outside the court chanted "Down with fascism" and held signs reading "We are thirsty for justice".
Cyprus parliament ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The parliament of Cyprus has ratified the deal signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017.
OSCE welcomes release of detainees by Armenia, Azerbaijan OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Miroslav Lajčák has welcomed the release of prisoners by Armenia and Azerbaijan.