Israeli Air Force "launches major attack on airbase in Damascus"
July 1, 2019 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Air Force unleashed a powerful attack over southwestern and western Damascus on Sunday, June 30 evening, hitting a number of sites belonging to the Syrian military, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a source in Damascus, the Israeli Air Force hit the Mezzeh Airbase, Jamraya, Sahnaya, and Daraya.
The source said the Israeli Air Force even expanded their assault to the Homs Governorate, where they targeted a site near the Lebanese border.
He would add that the Israeli Air Force launched the attack from Lebanese airspace.
Tonight’s attack by the Israeli Air Force marks the fourth time in the last 30 days that they have targeted a site inside Syria.
