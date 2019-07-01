Armenia's Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on Canada Day
July 1, 2019 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Canada Day.
"Your official visit to Armenia last year brought the relations between our countries and our peoples to a new level, which are anchored on mutual trust and sympathy," Pashinyan said.
"I remember very well our meetings in Yerevan, which revealed our shared aspiration to transform the development potential of bilateral cooperation into tangible results.
"Taking this opportunity, I would like to acknowledge the Armenian community’s important role in promoting and boosting our relations. The rise and the achievements of the Armenian community testify that Canada has been traditionally supporting and promoting the ideas and principles of humanism, equality and democracy."
