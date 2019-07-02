Total solar eclipse will be observed for four minutes on Jul 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - A rare astronomical event will unfold in the skies on Tuesday, June 2, as the Moon crosses in front of the Sun, Express reports.

This will block the Sun’s rays and is what is known as a total solar eclipse. The phenomena will not be visible around the world however, with only a select few countries able to see the event.

Parts of South America and the South Pacific will be able to witness the celestial event on Tuesday.

The total solar eclipse will be visible over a 125-mile (200km) wide path which spans from coast to coast across Chile and Argentina.

However, the maximum time of four minutes and 33 seconds may be visible only to observers on boats and aeroplanes, as it will be happening over the Pacific Ocean.

Countries nearby such as Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Ecuador will be able to witness a partial eclipse, as only part of the Sun will be blocked.