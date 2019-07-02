Israeli attack "kills 4 civilians, including an infant, in Damascus"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli attack on the governorates of Homs and Damascus killed several people last night, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the SANA report, the Israeli attack killed at least four civilians, including a child inside the town of Sahnaya, Al-Masdar News says.

On Monday, July 1 morning, several social media pages from Damascus expressed outrage over the attack on Sahnaya and other areas with civilians.

The total death toll from the attack is still unknown at this time, as the Syrian military has not declared how many of their soldiers were killed.

The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that 15 people were killed, including nine Iranian military personnel.

This is considered the deadliest attack carried out by the Israeli Armed Forces in 2019.