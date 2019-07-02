// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM, Belarus President discuss relations within EAEU

Armenia PM, Belarus President discuss relations within EAEU
July 2, 2019 - 18:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, July 2 had a telephone conversation with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to discuss cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Issues related to cooperation in the frame of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed. Reference was made to the EAEU Summit due to be held this October 1 in Yerevan. In this context, the parties touched upon the expansion of EAEU’s external relations, including the prospects for signing a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Singapore.

Complimenting Alexander Lukashenko on the successful holding of the Second European Games in Belarus, Nikol Pashinyan was pleased to note the achievements of Armenian athletes in these competitions.

The Prime Minister of Armenia took the opportunity to extend congratulations on the national holiday of Belarus and conveyed his best wishes to the friendly Belarusian people.

 Top stories
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Maine lawmaker with Armenian roots to run for Congress seat
Scientists discover baldness solution "breakthrough"
Iran "will respond firmly" to any U.S. threat: media
Billionaires didn't donate money to rebuild Notre Dame
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for July 2, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Kidsof VivaCell-MTS employees visit parents’ workplace The Career Shadowing is intended for the children of the company’s employees between the ages of 14 and 17.
Antioxidant role in spread of lung cancer revealed in new studies 2 independent research teams have revealed how cancer cells metastasise to other parts of the body through antioxidants.
Armenia PM meets Glendale Mayor in Yerevan The Mayor said the Diaspora trusts the Government of Armenia and is pleased to see Armenia in safe hands.
Conflict over gas prices brewing between Armenia and Russia: media Negotiations have been going on for more than a month, and all deadlines have long expired, but no agreement has been reached.