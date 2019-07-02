Armenia PM, Belarus President discuss relations within EAEU

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, July 2 had a telephone conversation with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to discuss cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Issues related to cooperation in the frame of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed. Reference was made to the EAEU Summit due to be held this October 1 in Yerevan. In this context, the parties touched upon the expansion of EAEU’s external relations, including the prospects for signing a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Singapore.

Complimenting Alexander Lukashenko on the successful holding of the Second European Games in Belarus, Nikol Pashinyan was pleased to note the achievements of Armenian athletes in these competitions.

The Prime Minister of Armenia took the opportunity to extend congratulations on the national holiday of Belarus and conveyed his best wishes to the friendly Belarusian people.