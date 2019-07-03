// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pashinyan hosts Armenian medalists of European Games

Pashinyan hosts Armenian medalists of European Games
July 3, 2019 - 11:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, July 2 met the Armenian athletes who won medals in the Second European Games held recently in Minsk, Belarus.

Congratulating the athletes for excellent performances in the Games, the PM said their success will be a source of inspiration for future generations.

Taking the opportunity, the Premier asked the coaches and athletes about the course of the European Games in Belarus.

Armenia won five gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the European Games Minsk 2019 which wrapped in the Dinamo Stadium on June 30 evening.

Armenian sambo fighter Tigran Kirakosyan (52kg weight category), Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97kg), boxers Artur Hovhannisyan (49kg) and Hovhannes Bachkov (64kg), and gymnast Artur Davtyan (vault) became champions in the Games.

Silver medals were awarded to sambo fighter Davit Grigoryan (82kg), Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan (77kg) and gymnast Vahagn Davtyan (rings).

Sambo fighter Arsen Ghazaryan (74kg) and boxers Karen Tonakanyan (60kg) and Gor Nersesyan (81kg) took a bronze medal each.

 Top stories
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Maine lawmaker with Armenian roots to run for Congress seat
Scientists discover baldness solution "breakthrough"
Iran "will respond firmly" to any U.S. threat: media
Billionaires didn't donate money to rebuild Notre Dame
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran's President hosts Deputy Armenian PM in Tehran Տhe sides discussed a host of issues, including the bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.
U.S. says continues supporting democratic development in Armenia “It has been exciting to be here in Armenia over the past year to see Armenians forge a new democratic path,” she said.
Kaley Cuoco working on TV adaptation of Chris Bohjalian novel "The Flight Attendant" will be Kaley Cuoco’s next project since "The Big Bang Theory" ended months ago.
Syrian air defenses reportedly intercept Israeli missiles The Syrian air defenses also prevented a number of these missiles from hitting more sites across the country.