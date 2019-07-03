Pashinyan hosts Armenian medalists of European Games
July 3, 2019 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, July 2 met the Armenian athletes who won medals in the Second European Games held recently in Minsk, Belarus.
Congratulating the athletes for excellent performances in the Games, the PM said their success will be a source of inspiration for future generations.
Taking the opportunity, the Premier asked the coaches and athletes about the course of the European Games in Belarus.
Armenia won five gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the European Games Minsk 2019 which wrapped in the Dinamo Stadium on June 30 evening.
Armenian sambo fighter Tigran Kirakosyan (52kg weight category), Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97kg), boxers Artur Hovhannisyan (49kg) and Hovhannes Bachkov (64kg), and gymnast Artur Davtyan (vault) became champions in the Games.
Silver medals were awarded to sambo fighter Davit Grigoryan (82kg), Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan (77kg) and gymnast Vahagn Davtyan (rings).
Sambo fighter Arsen Ghazaryan (74kg) and boxers Karen Tonakanyan (60kg) and Gor Nersesyan (81kg) took a bronze medal each.
