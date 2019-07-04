Lebedev vs. Goulamirian WBA showdown falls apart
July 4, 2019 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The team behind Russian boxer Denis Lebedev have been unable to reach an agreement with Arsen Goulamirian, an Armenian-born French boxer, according to promotional company World of Boxing.
Earlier in June, the World Boxing Association (WBA) announced that the winner of the WBA (Super) belt in the cruiserweight division, Lebedev, had agreed to have a mandatory fight with the WBA's "regular" champion of the weight class, Gulamiryan.
“We negotiated with the team of Goulamirian, but in the end the conditions of the French side were unacceptable, as the financial terms that were offered by them were significantly lower than the level of money that Denis has received in the past, even for his non-title fights,” said Russian manager Vadim Kornilov, BoxingScene.com reports.
"We'd like to hold this fight in Russia, but the time frame set [by the sanctioning body] has limited this opportunity."
The Russian fighter was returned to the status of the WBA (Super) champion in the cruiserweight division after Oleksandr Usyk dropped the title and made a move to the heavyweight division.
Before that status change, Lebedev was recognized by the WBA as the "champion in recess." The boxer, who will turn 40 in August, has a record of 32 wins with two defeats.
Goulamirian is regarded by some as a rising force at the weight, with an undefeated record of 24 wins and 16 knockouts. Last year he stopped Mark Flanagan and Ryad Merhy.
Top stories
Another of Armenia’s representatives, Genik Asatryan won a silver medal, while Menua Yaribekyan took bronze.
The Russian tennis player of Armenian descent has for the first time broken into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings.
Ukrainian-Armenian flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defended his WBA belt in a fight against Sarawut Tavornham.
Armenia have climbed nine notches to take the 97th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published on June 14.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Research identifies new gene linked to schizophrenia A collaboration between Australian and Indian scientists has identified a common gene shared by sufferers of schizophrenia.
Armenians flocking to Iran for key Christian gathering Baptism of children and youngsters along with performances of traditional songs and dances are among highlights the event.
Netflix pledges to quit smoking on most original programming The Truth Initiative timed the release of its now-annual report to coincide with Thursday's debut of season 3 of Stranger Things.
Poor sleep may hinder weight loss: study An unhealthy weight, however, is not the only problem that threatens the well-being of people in the world.