Blast at Azerbaijan military base leaves two soldiers dead
July 6, 2019 - 13:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two soldiers were killed and one was injured after a tank shell exploded at a military base in Azerbaijan on Saturday, July 6, Russian news agency RIA cited the Azeri ministry of defense as saying in a statement.
“An accident occurred on one of the military bases on the morning of July 6. As a result of the explosion of a tank shell, two soldiers were killed,” the ministry was cited as saying, Reuters reports.
