// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian air force "strikes blow to Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib"

Russian air force
July 8, 2019 - 12:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force carried out a strategic bombing of a militant base last week that resulted in the death of several members of the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a Syrian military source, the Russian Air Force received the coordinates of an underground base belonging to the NLF in the Idlib Governorate town of Madaya.

With these coordinates from local spies and activists, the Russian Air Force destroyed the militant base in Madaya, killing and wounding over 20 fighters from the National Liberation Front.

The Syrian military source added that the attack sent a message to Turkey after another round of talks failed to produce a ceasefire or agreement on the situation in northwestern Syria.

Since the attack, the Russian Air Force has carried out an estimated 100 airstrikes over the Idlib and Hama governorates, causing significant damage to the enemy defenses.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Russian Air Force struck devastating blow to Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib: report
 Top stories
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Arnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-DameArnault family pledge €200 million to help rebuild Notre-Dame
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists discover baldness solution "breakthrough"
Iran "will respond firmly" to any U.S. threat: media
Brain imaging could help identify teens at risk of increasing alcohol use
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Czech Republic has completed the ratification of the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU in 2017.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
OSCE PA's Luxembourg Declaration cites need for Karabakh settlement The document encourages the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their dialogue in the context of the mediation.
Armenia, Temasek Holdings discuss tech cooperation Pashinyan said the Armenian government is interested in discussing cooperation opportunities with the Temasek Holdings.