Russian air force "strikes blow to Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib"
July 8, 2019 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force carried out a strategic bombing of a militant base last week that resulted in the death of several members of the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a Syrian military source, the Russian Air Force received the coordinates of an underground base belonging to the NLF in the Idlib Governorate town of Madaya.
With these coordinates from local spies and activists, the Russian Air Force destroyed the militant base in Madaya, killing and wounding over 20 fighters from the National Liberation Front.
The Syrian military source added that the attack sent a message to Turkey after another round of talks failed to produce a ceasefire or agreement on the situation in northwestern Syria.
Since the attack, the Russian Air Force has carried out an estimated 100 airstrikes over the Idlib and Hama governorates, causing significant damage to the enemy defenses.
