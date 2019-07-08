Breath test "could detect lung cancer in seven minutes"
July 8, 2019 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The NHS in the United Kingdom is going to trial a breath test that uses artificial intelligence and operates at the ‘nanoparticles’ level to detect a range of diseases, Metro says.
The "electronic nose" technology will look for chemicals (‘biomarkers’ ) that are produced by a number of conditions, including cancer, dementia and TB. The new breath test will be more sensitive (and therefore accurate) than the current ones being used.
The first human trials are scheduled at two NHS hospitals and two US hospitals in autumn and will look for lung cancer in patients. Test subjects will breath through a mouthpiece for a minute before the sample is processed by a machine on site.
The information will then be relayed to a supercomputer at developer Ancon Medical’s HQ, in Kent, which will make a determination and send the information back within seven minutes. If all goes to plan then the technology could be available to the public by 2021.
Ancon’s Dr Glyn Hiatt-Gipson said: "This is more sensitive than the nose of a dog and is powered by AI so is constantly evolving.
"My vision is that within a decade patients will be able to breath into this mouthpiece and doctors will be able to diagnose as many as 400 different diseases in just one breath."
The breath test is based on new bomb detecting kit that will be used by both the UK and America.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Czech Republic has completed the ratification of the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU in 2017.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
OSCE PA's Luxembourg Declaration cites need for Karabakh settlement The document encourages the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their dialogue in the context of the mediation.
Armenia, Temasek Holdings discuss tech cooperation Pashinyan said the Armenian government is interested in discussing cooperation opportunities with the Temasek Holdings.