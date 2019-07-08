Self-driving chip upgrade could come to older Teslas this year
July 8, 2019 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will “most likely” start retrofitting its new, more powerful processing chip into older vehicles near the end of the year, The Verge reports.
The new FSD chip is the first to have been designed in-house. Tesla says it offers 21 times the performance of the Nvidia chips it replaces — a claim Nvidia disputes. The new chip has been shipping in Model S, X, and 3 cars since before its announcement, but soon it will be offered as a free upgrade to half a million Tesla owners.
Elon Musk has made big promises about the new chip, which he claims has enough power to eventually allow for fully self-driving cars, if and when the software catches up. The upgraded FSD computer includes two of these new chips for redundancy. Despite being a lot more powerful, the company says the new chip costs 20 percent less than its previous “HW2+” Nvidia hardware, and only draws a bit more power.
The FSD chip upgrade will be offered for free to any Tesla owners who have paid for the company’s “Full Self-Driving” add-on package, which costs $6,000. That’s about 500,000 cars, according to Musk’s estimate. The option currently gives you access to Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot feature, which is capable of guiding you from “on-ramp to off-ramp” on highways, meaning it can suggest lane-changes, navigate highway interchanges, and can proactively take exits. Without it, cars are limited to regular autopilot, which offers automatic steering on highways and adaptive cruise control.
The name of the Full-Self Driving package has been controversial. In October last year, the company stopped promoting the option, claiming that it was causing “too much confusion” for its customers. That’s understandable, since the Navigate on Autopilot feature it enables is a far cry from the “full self-driving” functionality implied. In spite of the criticism however, the option soon returned in February.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Czech Republic has completed the ratification of the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU in 2017.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
OSCE PA's Luxembourg Declaration cites need for Karabakh settlement The document encourages the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their dialogue in the context of the mediation.
Armenia, Temasek Holdings discuss tech cooperation Pashinyan said the Armenian government is interested in discussing cooperation opportunities with the Temasek Holdings.